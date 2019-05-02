Raghava Lawrence has a meet and greet session with his guru Superstar Rajinikanth

Lmk May 02 2019, 11.36 am May 02 2019, 11.36 am

Raghava Lawrence is on cloud nine after the blockbuster success of his latest Kanchana 3. The film has surpassed the big box office numbers collected by Kanchana 2 and is still doing well in theaters at the end of its two weeks run. Kanchana 3 is expected to gross more than Rs 70 crore in Tamil Nadu by the end of its run. The impending release of big films like Ayogya on May 10 and Mr Local on May 17 may put the speed breakers on Kanchana 3’s run. This week’s new films Devarattam and K13 aren’t expected to pose much of a threat to the film.

Lawrence, who is currently shooting in Mumbai for the Hindi remake of Kanchana titled Laaxmi Bomb, met Superstar Rajinikanth who is also in the city shooting for his next film Darbar. Lawrence is a self-confessed devotee of Rajinikanth and tweeted that Rajini is his ‘guru’. The film’s heroine Vedhika was also present at this meet, and she had her fan girl moment with ‘Thalaivar’.

Hi dear Friends and Fans...! After Kanchana’s hit we met and took blessings from my guru Thalaivar @rajinikanth in Mumbai.. @Vedhika4u pic.twitter.com/YzOyHD4YFQ — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 1, 2019

A memorable moment in my life! Simply in awe and enlightened by the magnificent aura of @rajinikanth sir. He is truly humility, innocence and positivity personified. Thank you sir for your benevolence and kind words 🙏☺. @offl_Lawrence #Kanchana3 pic.twitter.com/ycZLglZjAJ — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) May 1, 2019

It is being said in Kollywood circles that Lawrence’s next film in Tamil would be produced by senior producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. Lawrence has seemingly also received a token advance from Thanu. More details on this impending project are awaited. Thanu is currently producing Asuran with Dhanush and he has a few other films planned too, with Dhanush.

Lawrence’s immediate next release would be Laaxmi Bomb and the film has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Laaxmi Bomb is expected to carry forward the Kanchana franchise’s glorious success streak.