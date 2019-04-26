Raghava Lawrence requests fans not to respond to haters and critics

Lmk April 26 2019, 9.55 pm April 26 2019, 9.55 pm

Raghava Lawrence is basking in the glorious success of his latest film, Kanchana 3 (Muni 4) in both Tamil and Telugu. The film is expected to cross 100 crores worldwide gross mark this coming week. It is holding steady despite the arrival of Avengers: Endgame. Lawrence is currently in Mumbai directing the Hindi remake of Kanchana (Muni 2) with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He isn’t resting on his laurels and has already started his next run in right earnest. The star actor-director-dance choreographer posted a note on his social media earlier in the day requesting his fans (differently-abled and transgenders in particular) to not respond to detractors who are looking to criticise him and demean his welfare work.

“I came to know that a few of my fans, who are differently-abled and transgenders, went to the police department to register a formal complaint against the concerned people. I request them to not take such steps and stay patient. Let’s keep going in our paths and continue doing good to society; let them travel in theirs. I thank all of you for your unwavering concern on me whenever I face any issue”, stated Lawrence in his note.

Prior to the release of Kanchana 3, Lawrence had released a big note on his social media indirectly hitting at actor-politician Seeman and his supporters for talking ill about his social work and targeting the differently-abled people that he is supporting. One can assume that his recent note also refers to the same group. He states that he will decide his next course of action once he returns from Mumbai.