image
  3. Regional
“Please warn all your followers”, Raghava Lawrence’s cautionary notice to an actor turned politician Seeman

Regional

Raghava Lawrence sends out a cautionary notice to actor turned politician Seeman

Raghav has written a lengthy cautionary note to Seeman on his Facebook page in Tamil.

back
ActorchoreographerFacebookNaam Thamizhar KatchiPoliticianRaghavRaghava LawrenceSeemantamilTrending In SouthYouTube
nextMan asks Chinmayi to marry Vairamuthu; check out the singer's reply to him!

within