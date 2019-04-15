Raghava Lawrence sends out a cautionary notice to actor turned politician Seeman

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 6.21 pm April 15 2019, 6.21 pm

Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 teaser had got massive views on YouTube and the film is all set to release this Friday on April 19. However, the choreographer turned actor appears to be highly peeved with an actor who turned politician. He had given a lengthy cautionary note to this person on his Facebook page in Tamil. It is evident to one and all that Lawrence is pointing at Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief Seeman who had been speaking derogatively of Lawrence and his activities. Apparently, Seeman had been troubling Lawrence and his fans continuously.

Lawrence says, “Your party functionaries are unnecessarily commenting in a very cheap manner about my philanthropic activities in social media platforms. They are outright crass and vulgar. This has caused a lot of mental agony for me. When I participate in a public function, your party people come there and speak in unparliamentary words. All these have begun since the time when you started badmouthing about me in your meetings. I don’t care about these things. But differently-abled people who I am taking care, your people continue to harass them wherever they go through their words and actions”.

He continues, “I can tolerate whatever happens to me but I can’t when it comes to my children who are differently-abled and also my fans. I do not know anything in politics and I am a zero in it. Earlier on, I was a zero in dancing but I learnt the art. I had been a zero in direction but I learnt it too. I was also a zero in production but now I have learnt it. So, don’t make me learn politics. I will learn it and become a hero in it. You speak a lot but I serve a lot. If both of us sit in a stage and list out the good things that we have done to society, I will have many. Would you have? This is election time. That’s why I have not mentioned your name in goodwill. If you feel what I say is right, please call me for a discussion. We can sort things out. Let us do our respective jobs peacefully. Live and let live. But if you and your followers decide to approach this only as an issue, I am ready for that too. Peace or problem? You decide. The choice is yours!”