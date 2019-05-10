Raghava Lawrence to start a new foundation for desolate old parents

Lmk May 10 2019, 12.04 am May 10 2019, 12.04 am

Among all actors, Raghava Lawrence stands at the forefront when it comes to selfless service to society. The immense work that he has done over the years to shelter orphaned kids and give them a good education, healthcare and livelihood are well known. He also does his bit to help senior citizens and transgenders. The multifaceted Kanchana creator is now up and running with a new social interest initiative to take care of desolate senior citizens who are abandoned in their old age by their family members. He has started the ‘THAAI’ (meaning mother in Tamil) Foundation in this regard. In a statement from the actor, we get more details about his new initiative.

“It’s pathetic to come across parents, who raised their children and nurtured them in every aspect of life, sleeping on platforms and eating food picked from dustbins in streets. Yes, there are few NGOs and social activists who are constantly working towards the betterment of these desolate old parents, but it all exists only to a certain extent. Though this ‘THAAI’ Foundation, they will not just be given food, shelter and clothing, but also day to daycare on an emotional level, everlasting peace of mind and happiness.”

It is also said that a particular incident urged Lawrence to come up with this idea. A couple of years back, he happened to visit an old age home where an old woman came running and hugged him claiming that he was her son. He initially thought that she did this out of excitement and walked away, but after some time, she did the same to another person and this literally shocked Lawrence. Later, he came to know that this woman had been abandoned by her son who hadn’t visited her even once.

As the first step in his initiative, Lawrence will be releasing a special video song on May 12 coinciding with Mother’s Day. We wish him the best in this new charity endeavour of his.