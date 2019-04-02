Raghava Lawrence's amazing move for transgenders deserves an applause!

Siddarthsrinivas April 02 2019, 10.03 pm April 02 2019, 10.03 pm

Raghava Lawrence. His name does ring a bell for the epic Muni-Kanchana series that he owns as a franchise of blockbusters, but what matters more are the philanthropic activities that he carries out on a daily basis. Lawrence runs a home for the old, a special school for the differently-abled and is constantly a part of many social welfare activities, helping the poor and needy gain a good life. At the recently aired audio launch of Kanchana 3, the actor-director announced a hugely laudable new course of action, which would benefit the transgender community.

Lawrence announced that he has acquired 1.25 grounds of land at Meenjur near Chennai, and will be building houses on it. All the houses will be allotted to the transgenders, for their own well-being. This is indeed a fantastic move, giving in a solid share of much-needed shelter for the community.

Meanwhile, Kanchana 3 is all set to hit the screens on the 19th of April. The film is the fourth in the franchise, which has seen towering successes so far. Contrary to the other parts, Raghava Lawrence plays an aged man here, and will feature in grand action sequences which have been rolled out on a big budget. A source close to the actor tells us, "Just like the other parts, this one too carries an entertainment factor which makes it a family-friendly film despite belonging to the horror genre. Lawrence is highly confident about the final output, and is eagerly looking forward to how the audiences would react to seeing him in an elderly role."