Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 storms past the 100 crore gross mark

Lmk April 29 2019, 3.32 pm April 29 2019, 3.32 pm

Raghava Lawrence’s latest horror comedy blockbuster Kanchana 3 which opened in theatres on April 19 has crossed the 100 crore worldwide gross mark in its second weekend. The film has grossed more than 55 crore in Tamil Nadu after 10 days, with the Chennai city gross being 5.54 crore. It managed to survive the Avengers : Endgame storm and continued to do great business particularly in the mass belts. Kanchana 3 is doing great in its Telugu version too and will have its Kannada dubbed version hitting theatres in Karnataka on May 1. Among all recent dubbed films from Kollywood, Kanchana 3 is doing the best in Telugu. The film has proven yet again that reviews don't have much of an impact when it comes to proven franchise films and gallery pleasing genres like horror - comedy.

Kanchana 3 is Lawrence's second career century grosser after Kanchana 2, and the third century grosser from Kollywood this year after Petta and Viswasam. F2 and Lucifer are the other Southern films to gross more than 100 crore this year.

Lawrence is currently directing the Hindi remake of Kanchana titled Laaxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The cameraman of Kanchana 3, Vetri, is handling the camera for the Hindi remake too. Once Lawrence is free from that commitment, he can be expected to begin Kanchana 4 in the South, and carry on this long running blockbuster franchise.

The massive success of Kanchana 3 has also given its heroines Vedhika and Oviya some welcome relief at the box office.