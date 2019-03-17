Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 Telugu rights sold for a whopping amount!

After the massive success of Muni, Kanchana, Kanchana-2, Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 is all set to release on April 19. The film’s shoot has already been wrapped up and it is all set to release in Telugu and Tamil languages as well. Touted to be a horror-comedy, Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead along with Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli in the film. Now, the latest update is that Tagore Madhu has bought the Ap/Tg rights.

Our sources state, "The rights have been bought for 12 crores. Since it is such a huge amount, the pressure will be more on the team to become a big hit." Light House Movie Makers and Raghavendhra Productions Banner are bankrolling this project. It is being said that Kabir Duhan Singh had to have a makeover for the film and he will be seen in a rustic look. Already the promotions of the film have been making audiences extremely excited for the film.

The makers have even said that this film will be a coming-of-age horror comedy that will be the perfect gift for Raghava Lawrence fans. Reportedly, the crew has shot for almost 229 days focusing on all the details. Kanchana 2 was released back in April 2015 and it became a massive success at the box-office. Since then fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next instalment. Audience absolutely loves Raghava’s get up for the film. Now, the wait is for the trailer to release and surprise them with it.