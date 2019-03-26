Raghava Lawrence’s Muni 4 Kanchana 3 trailer release date is out!

Choreographer-turned-actor-turned-director Raghava Lawrence can be attributed as someone who revived the horror comedy genre in Tamil cinema. His Kanchana series has been received well by the audiences and brings in the necessary money to the investors. The first in this franchise was Muni, that was released in 2007, which was directed and acted in by Raghava Lawrence and also featured Vedhika, Rahul Dev, Kovai Sarala and others. The massive success of the film led Lawrence to make its sequel titled Muni 2: Kanchana.

It is rare that a sequel of any film records success but surprisingly the 2 sequels that followed the first film Muni continued to garner positive feedback and now we are at a stage where we will soon see the release of the next sequel of this highly successful franchise. It is titled as Muni 4: Kanchana 3. Sources from the industry reveal, “The trailer of Muni 4 - Kanchana 3, will be out on March 28th at 11 am.” Thursday is a very important day for Raghava Lawrence and it comes as no surprise that he has chosen this day to release his movie's trailer.

Muni 4 Kanchana 3 features the Bigg Boss sensation Oviya along with Vedhika, who was also seen in the first part of this sequel. Produced by Sun Pictures, the fourth instalment of the Muni series began shooting in October 2017. Amresh Ganesh scores music for this humour–horror film with cinematography by Vetri and editing by NB Shrikanth. The release date of this film is said to be 19th April. Stay tuned for further updates...