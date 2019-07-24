In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.31 pm July 24 2019, 7.31 pm

Raghava Lawrence has made the audience fall in love with him with his back-to-back super hit releases. Recently, the actor showed off his acting skills in Kanchana 3, leaving fans impressed. People have been calling him the sequel king and cannot wait to see his future projects. According to a report in a leading media, Raghava Lawrence has finalised his next Tamil project. The report states that the actor will be acting and directing a superhero film, which will be shot in 3D! This surely is great news for all the fans who are elated to know that the actor will be seen as a superhero.

The report in a leading media suggested that Lawrence will take up this project once he completes his ongoing Bollywood directorial Laxmmi Bomb. The report also states that he is simultaneously taking care of the pre-production of this film, which will be a big-budget project and will be produced by a very big production house in Kollywood. According to the report, the cast and crew will be finalized very soon. Another report in a leading media states that probably Sun Pictures will be producing this project. The report also states that Lawrence has said that this will also be a franchise and will have sequels. He also told the media that children will especially love this film. More details about this huge project will be revealed soon.