image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Raghavendra Rajkumar's 25th movie titled Aadisidaatha to begin rolling soon!

Regional

Raghavendra Rajkumar's 25th movie titled Aadisidaatha to begin rolling soon!

Reports state that Aasisidaatha will have six other important supporting characters for which relatively new faces are being roped in.

back
AadisidaathaEntertainmentRaghavendra RajkumarregionalThrayambakam
nextNaachiyaar Ivana wraps up her first schedule for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Hero!

within