Raghavendra Rajkumar's 25th movie titled Aadisidaatha to begin rolling soon!

Dr Rajkumar is one of the biggest ever icons that the Kannada cinema industry has ever seen and at a point of time, all three of his sons - Shivrajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar were popular heroes, in their own right. However, though Shivanna and Puneeth continued to act in movies, Raghanna moved away and was last seen in the 2004 movie Pakkadmane Hudugi. Even before that, he was only acting sporadically in movies but was keeping himself busy as a singer and a producer. His last movie as a producer was the 2013 movie Yaare Koogadalli. Unfortunately, he was affected by a stroke in 2013 but has now made a very successful comeback with the recent release Ammana Mane.

Following his comeback, Raghanna has been signing up a number of movies and the latest we hear is that he has signed up his 25th movie. This project - titled Aadisidaatha, will be directed by Phaneesh Bharadwaj and produced by Sri Bhadrakalamma Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Productions. Touted to be a thriller, this project is said to revolve around money and ethics. Talking about this project, director Phanessh states, "The whole industry is happy to see Raghanna back in movies. It is a great opportunity for me to direct him. However, this movie will portray him in a unique way and the movie will have a social message which would be perfect for him!"

Reports state that Aasisidaatha will have six other important supporting characters for which relatively new faces are being roped in. We hear that Abhi, Arjun and Shri have already been signed up and the rest of the cast too, will be finalised soon. Manikanth Kadri will be composing the music while Uday Ballal will be handling the cinematography. Filming will begin later this week in locations in and around Bengaluru, following which other schedules will be shot in Mysuru and Madikere. Raghavendra Rajkumar is also awaiting the release of his other movie Thrayambakam. Stay tuned for further updates...