July 27 2019

Rahul Ravindran is a known name in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Going by his admittance in his interviews, that he wanted to be a director, Rahul forayed into direction with last year’s hit movie Chi La Sow, which was much appreciated and loved. At present, he is directing his second film - Manmadhudu 2 - featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead, with Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine. Now, talks have surfaced that Rahul would be directing the Akkineni brothers - Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni - for his next. We got into the field to find out more on this.

Manmadhudu 2 is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios, and having worked with Rahul Ravindran, Nagarjuna is apparently impressed with the youngster's working style and talent. This has raised talks in the industry that Nagarjuna has asked Rahul to direct his sons, Naga Chaitanya and also Akhil Akkineni for the director’s third film. However, Rahul has denied this in an interview and stated that his focus right now lies only on Manmadhudu 2. “I do not know from where such rumours arise. I am completely focused on Manmadhudu 2 right now and only after the film is done, I will even think about my next. So, all these talks about my third film for the Akkineni brothers are false,” said Rahul Ravindran.