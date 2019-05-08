Rai Laxmi’s next, Mirugaa, will have her in two looks with Srikanth in a psycho role

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 4.46 pm May 08 2019, 4.46 pm

Rai Laxmi has quite a few films in her kitty and it includes the three heroine subject Neeya 2 where she is sharing screen space with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Catherine Tresa. Jai is the hero in this film which is the sequel of the 1979 Kamal Haasan-Sripriya starrer Neeya. She also has Where is the Venkatalakshmi and Cinderella. In addition to these, she will be seen in Mirugaa where her co-star is Srikanth. The team had released the first look poster of Mirugaa recently.

Wohooo ... this month has been exciting 🥳 here’s the first launch of my next.. Best wishes to the Team #MIRUGAA @Act_Srikanth@ijaguarstudios@iamvinodjain@nareshjain2682#JParthiban #MVPanneerselvam #Aruldev@onlynikil pic.twitter.com/MXmqfGMII4 — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) May 7, 2019

In the first look poster, Rai Laxmi is spotted in front of a jeep in the middle of a forest and at the background, an angry tiger is seen. It is reported that Rai Laxmi is having two looks in this film directed by J Parthiban. The script is written by MV Panneerselvam who is a cinematographer and has worked as a DoP in more than 35 films. He is turning into a scriptwriter for this film. He has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for Mirugaa.

The director was quoted as saying, “Mirugaa is a psycho thriller where Srikanth’s character has grey shades. He plays a sadist who gets pleasure harassing others and murdering them for personal gains. Rai Laxmi is a rich widow who stays with her sister and her daughter in a tea estate. Srikanth meets Rai Laxmi responding to a matrimonial advertisement that has been put by the latter’s sister”. Parthiban also reveals that the film was shot at a magnificently erected bungalow set in Pollachi. The film is being released as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual as the leads have a decent fan base in the Telugu speaking states too.