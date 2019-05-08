  3. Regional
Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤Do shower your love n blessings on her too 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x62kV5sEAC— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) May 7, 2019

Regional

Rai Laxmi’s next, Mirugaa, will have her in two looks with Srikanth in a psycho role

Mirugaa is a psycho thriller released as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

back
Kamal Haasan-SripriyaNeeya. PollachiParthibanRai LaxmiTamil-Telugu
nextThe huge success of Viswasam puts a comma in my journey with Ajith sir, says director Siva

within