Raja Ranguski actress Chandini Tamilarasan to be a part of Bigg Boss 3!

The Bigg Boss reality show is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian small screens and following the massive success of the Hindi version, it spread over into other regional languages too. The Tamil and Telugu versions of Bigg Boss have both had two successful seasons and are looking to enter into the third while the Malayalam version is to have its second. Meanwhile, the Kannada version of the show has already completed six seasons. The Tamil Bigg Boss, which saw Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan as its' host, had a rocking first season and was very well received but the second season could not garner as much success as the first! Now, the team of Bigg Boss is gearing up for the next season and we have an update for the same.

There have been a lot of speculations as to who would be the participants in the third season of Bigg Boss and we have been hearing a number of names. The highest speculations have been for actress Chandini Tamilarasan, who has acted in a number of successful movies like Raja Ranguski, Vil Ambu, Balloon and Raja Ranguski. We got in touch with our source close to the makers of the Bigg Boss show and they said, "Yes, it is true that Chandini Tamilarasan is participating in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The rest of the contestants have also been locked and shall be announced soon!" There have also been a lot of speculations over which channel would air the show and whether Kamal Haasan himself would be hosting it.

We have confirmed reports that Star Vijay, who aired the show in the first two seasons, would continue airing the show. It has also been confirmed that Kamal Haasan himself would be the host for this third season too. One of the names doing the rounds to become this season's participant is the veteran actress and dancer Sudha Chandran. Meanwhile, actress Sakshi Agarwal had recently revealed that she had been approached for the second season and it could be so that she is approached for the 3rd season too. Let's wait and see who the rest of the contestants are going to be.