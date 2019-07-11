In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.11 pm July 11 2019, 11.11 pm

A hilarious video meme posted by Goodwill Entertainments on their official Facebook page is raising the spirits of Mammooty fans, who have been quiet since the release of Pathinettam Padi, which only received a lukewarm response at the Box Office. The video - a scene from the Vijay starrer Mersal - shows two 'siblings' fighting a very confused villain, had been edited so that Vijay's characters are named 'Mammookka 1' and 'Mammookka 2', clearly indicating that the iconic actor will be seen in double roles in the upcoming project, which is yet to be named.

Ajai Vasudev, who had previously directed two of Mammooty's films - Rajadhiraja (2014) and Masterpiece (2017) - will be directing this mass entertainer. This makes Vasudev the only director to have a 'Mammooty hattrick', and he has accomplished this with his first three movies. The script of this movie will be written by the Aneesh Hameed-Bibin Mohan combine, who are debuting and Gopi Sundar, who had amassed praises recently for his work in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam, will be composing music for this film. The shooting for this film is expected to begin by the first week of August. Gopi Sundar had also worked on Mammooty's recent hit Madhura Raja.