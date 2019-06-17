Siddarthsrinivas June 17 2019, 5.58 pm June 17 2019, 5.58 pm

Even though the makers of Rajamouli’s mega biggie RRR put out a simple poster during their official press meet a few weeks ago, fans have constantly been pinging the director and the members of the team on Twitter, asking them for the proper official posters of the film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Since then, Rajamouli has remained tight-lipped about the further progress on the film, as the team have found it tough to cope up with the delays because of the injuries, and have just resumed the shoot trying to catch up. However, reports have now come in from Tollywood’s birdies, saying that director is discreetly planning a special poster launch on Independence Day this year. As the film itself talks about the freedom struggle, there could be no better date to put out some promotional material and get the fans excited.

A close source tells us, “Rajamouli is thinking of adopting the same strategy that he had put in place for Baahubali. He had revealed the posters of all the characters from the film, one by one. Here too, we will get started with Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s ones. If things go as planned, August 15th would be a special day this year for team RRR.”

Made at a budget of over Rs 300 crores, RRR is the story of two of Andhra Pradesh’s most famous freedom fighters in Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apart from NTR and Ram Charan, the film has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. As foreign actress Daisy Edgar Jones had walked out of the project, Rajamouli has considered names such as Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen, but an official announcement on the same is yet to arrive. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait for the good news from the horse’s mouth.