Rajamouli to spin a special workshop for RRR

SS Rajamouli is a perfectionist and we all know that. After owning India’s biggest blockbuster through the Baahubali series, the man is all set for his next project which would be an action thriller starring two of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry – Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The director is gearing up for the project by accumulating the cast, crew and important members for the film, which will go on floors by the end of the year.

The latest news coming in is that Rajamouli has set up a special 15-day workshop for the cast and crew of the film, in order to get them familiar with the scheme of work. Script reading sessions, role plays, storyboard explanations and many more activities will be carried out in this workshop which will take place very soon with the core cast and the entire crew.

Writer Sai Madhav Burra, best known for his work in Krishnam Vande Jagadhgurum and Gautamiputra Satakarni, is now working on the final script of the film. The writer has shot up his remuneration for this film, claiming an amount of 75 lakhs which is almost double the money that he is usually paid. However, since the makers and the director do not want to compromise on the brain of the film, they are going ahead by satisfying his towering claim.