Rajamouli’s Bigg Boss house for Ram Charan and NTR!

Recently, SS Rajamouli began shooting for one of the most interesting projects on the Indian map – RRR. This happens to be his first film after the humongous success of Baahubali and will be a film erected on grand scale. However, one challenge which Rajamouli is facing is the tightly packed call sheet of the actors, which requires him to finish the film within 8 months with no time to waste.

In turn, the director has pitched an idea to the producers to make the process quicker. According to a source close to the team, Rajamouli has asked the producers to put up a Bigg Boss-like house, where both the lead actors will be left to bond in the time when they are not shooting. This will also help them rehearse for their scenes, saving time for preparation and making them more comfortable on sets.

RRR will be made as Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with music by Rajamouli’s favorite music director MM Keeravani. Karky, who worked on the dialogues for the Tamil version of both the Baahubali instalments has been brought on board to work on the Tamil version of this one as well. While Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal have all been considered for the project, none of them have been confirmed for the heroine’s spot.