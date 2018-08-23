Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0: Dance sequence leaked, promises mind-blowing visuals!

With director Shankar confirming the release date of 2.0 a few days ago, terrific expectations and curiosity have surrounded the film which is gearing up for a worldwide release on November 29 this year. Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead cast, the film has been bankrolled at a never-seen-before budget of Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema.

And now, a short clip from BBC’s upcoming documentary gives us a sneak peek into the sets of the film, where the team is shooting a dance sequence featuring Amy Jackson. Though Superstar Rajinikanth is almost absent from this clip, it shows us the grandeur and perfection with which the film has been shot. It still looks exciting even after the innumerous delays.

2.0 is the first Indian film to be shot with a 3D camera, with cinematography by veteran Nirav Shah. The satellite rights of the film have been sold to Zee at a humongous rate of Rs 110 crore, making it the most expensive deal in Tamil cinema.

Lyca Productions, the makers of the film, are planning a huge event in September to launch the trailer of the film.