Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 earns 500 crore in week one

Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 has completed its first week successfully and entered its second week all over the world. The film has done well in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with the Hindi version, in fact, exceeding all pre-release expectations. The producers of the film, Lyca Productions, have tweeted that the film has grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide after its first week, with an ‘epic blockbuster’ tag.

In Chennai city, the film is already the highest ever grosser in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career, crossing Kabali’s lifetime mark (Rs 12.35 crore) in just 6 days. The 7 days total gross of 2.0 in Chennai is a whopping Rs 13.64 crore. The film managed to gross more than Rs 1 crore each on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after collecting Rs 2 crore plus on each of its first 4 days; this is phenomenal by any yardstick. 2.0 will be looking to breach Baahubali 2’s lifetime Chennai city gross of Rs 18.85 crore by this Sunday, and become the new all-time No.1 in this territory.

In TN, 2.0 has already crossed Kabali’s lifetime gross and will be eyeing Enthiran’s mark this coming weekend. The film won’t be having any substantial competition in TN, till the plethora of pre-Christmas releases arrives.