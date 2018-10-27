Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 trailer to ring in much before Diwali!

The teaser of Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 which came out a few days ago broke the internet with astounding records and a rousing buzz. Even today, it is played at cinema halls to a terrific response from the audience. And now, it looks like the team is all set to unveil the trailer of the film.

Interestingly, the makers of 2.0 will not be waiting for Diwali to set their records in motion again. The 2-minute trailer of the film will be launched at a mega event on the 3rd of November, Saturday. Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar, AR Rahman and the entire team of 2.0 will be present at the event taking place at a glossy venue which is yet to be revealed.

Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0 have planned a different promotional strategy this time, in order to engage the fans and the common audience. With more importance being spread out to online promotions, the team has kicked off a fan-made poster design contest asking the fans to come out with their own designs which would be featured on their official pages. In fact, some of the entries which have come in are much better than the official posters of 2.0 itself!

We can’t wait for the trailer!