Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was undeniably one of the top-grossing films of 2018. The multilingual film is considered to be one of the best sci-fi films to have released in a while. This film saw Rajini teaming up with director Shankar for the third time. The film also saw Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and both the actors were heavily complimented for their acting chops. The Box Office numbers for the film rose to an unexpected level and it is said to have earned an estimated amount of 800 crores worldwide. Now, the China release date for the film is here!

The multilingual film is all set to release in China and reports say that it will release on July 12 with the title 2.0: Resurgence. Reports state that the film will see a release in about 50,000 screens across the country. The initial plan was to release the film in May however for reasons unknown it got delayed. This sure is great news for fans of Rajnikanth in China! Although Thalaivar has made quite an impression in Japan, Malaysia, and some other countries, he is yet to create a huge fan following in China. So far only Aamir Khan has been able to create that huge a fanfare in China.