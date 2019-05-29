Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi among a host of celebrities at Ravichandran's daughter's reception!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 8.04 pm May 29 2019, 8.04 pm

One of the veterans of Sandalwood - Crazy Star Ravichandran, is a well-known actor and director. Famous for his unique and quirky style, he is also fondly called, "The Show Man" of Kannada Cinema for he has dabbled in almost all the departments of Cinema. Ravichandran has acted in Tamil and Hindi films and is also known for his music compositions. He and wife Sumathy have three children - Gitanjali, Manoranjan and Vikram. As is well known, Gitanjali is set to marry businessman Ajay, on Wednesday (29th May). The wedding is taking place at the White Petals on Palace Grounds and the wedding reception was held on Tuesday (28th May), at the same location.

Many prominent personalities had graced the event and many top names from South Cinema and Karnataka politics were seen in attendance. Most notable among these celebrities were Superstar Rajinikanth, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra & his wife Priyanka, Shivrajkumar, BS Yeddyurappa, Prabhu Ganesan, Ananth Nag, Cheluvurayaswamy, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanvi Srivastava, Golden Star Ganesh, Vijay Raghavendra, Ambika, Ramesh Aravind and a number of others! The event was quite a glitzy affair with thousands in attendance. The wedding is said to be an even bigger event with a seating capacity of 10,000 being prepared at the venue. Ravichandran is known for making big-budget extravaganzas on screen and it looks like he is leaving no stone unturned for his daughter's wedding too.

Hamsalekha, considered to be Ravichandran's golden find in the industry and his long-term friend, will be entertaining the guests with his music, according to sources. Reports said that Ravichandran himself had penned a special father-daughter relationship song for this occasion and Gitanjali had become emotionally overwhelmed after listening to it. Talking about his daughter's wedding, Ravichandran shared, "I am happy that she is getting married but the thought of her going away to her husband's place makes me emotional!" This wedding is considered to be one of the most expensive weddings ever, in Sandalwood. We wish the young couple a very happy married life ahead!