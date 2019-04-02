image
Tuesday, April 2nd 2019
English
  3. Regional
Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomenon

Regional

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomenon

Rajinikanth shared a great bond with late director Mahendran.

back
EntertainmentMahendranMahendran and RanjinikanthMullum MalarumPettaRanjinikanthregional
nextExclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, says he changed the grammar of Tamil cinema

within