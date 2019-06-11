Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 12.19 am June 11 2019, 12.19 am

It goes without saying that Rajinikanth is the boss of the Tamil industry. The superstar’s persona has been so powerful that there are many fans who consider him the ‘God of Indian cinema’. He is 68, yet millions enjoy him romancing heroines who are of his daughter’s age. Throughout his career, the veteran actor has put his heart and soul in all his films and is an inspiration for everyone who dreams big. His popularity is such that now, he is even included in the textbooks of the school kids!

After stars like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, it’s now Rajinikanth who is now the part of the academics. Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu government has included Rajini’s journey in a fifth standard book, in an attempt to make people learn about his story from a young age. His success story will be a chapter under the heading Rags to Riches, in the textbook. It will have a picture of the actor and a few facts about his life. The textbook features stories of other people who have become popular through hard work and started out poor in life. Some renowned celebs whose stories were included in this book are Charlie Chaplin, Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and JK Rowling.

Rajinikanth is now a chapter in Tamil Nadu schools

This is surely a great piece of news for all Rajini fans, who have taken to social media to express their delight for the star.