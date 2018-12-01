image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rajinikanth lauds wife Latha: She’s a friend and philosopher

Regional

Rajinikanth lauds wife Latha: She’s a friend and philosopher

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 01 2018, 5.08 pm
back
2.0Aishwarya DhanushEntertainmentLathaRajinikanthregionalSoundaryaThalaiva
next2.0 Box Office Report: Close to 100 cr in worldwide gross
ALSO READ

2.0 Box Office: Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer does well on day 1

2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film breaks record in Chennai city

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to start rolling from THIS date