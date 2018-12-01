Rajinikanth lauds wife Latha: She’s a friend and philosopher

Superstar Rajinikanth adds a charm to the films like no other superstar can ever accomplish. His on-screen persona, larger-than-life portrayal of characters and off-screen simplicity has earned him a tremendous number of fan followers across the globe. Thalaiva, who generally remains tight-lipped about his family and personal life, recently opened up in an interview about his wife Latha.

The megastar, in an interview with India Today, shared how his wife has stood by him ‘as a friend’ throughout his life. He said, "She looks after the children and everything about the house. She has taken care of that burden. She is helping me as a friend and sometimes as a philosopher also."

When quizzed about his daughters Aishwarya Dhanush and Soundarya, he went on to say, "They are happy. They are doing what they want to do and they are enjoying it."

The actor’s latest outing 2.0 has made an impressive mark at the box office. The film is touted to be the first film in India to be shot entirely on 3D cameras. He also recently wrapped up the shooting of Karthik Subbarak’s Petta, which is slated to hit the silver screens on January 11, 2019.