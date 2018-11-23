Rajinikanth mania to continue as Petta’s musical treat begins right after 2.0

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is just around the corner, with just six days left for the film to hit the screens worldwide. With all decks cleared and close to 7000+ screens accumulated worldwide, the film is all set to become a record-smashing blockbuster. With such a big film at the forefront, we did think that Sun Pictures, the makers of Rajinikanth's next film Petta, would wait for a while for the excitement on 2.0 to die down before they begin their promotional run. But they had other ideas. In a surprise announcement this evening, the makers came up saying that the audio launch of Petta would take place on the 9th of December. Not only that, two single tracks will be released prior to the audio launch – one on the 3rd of December and another on the 7th.

Petta marks hotshot composer Anirudh’s first combination with both Superstar Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj. According to sources, the composer has come up with an album that will bring back and celebrate the vintage Rajinikanth. A local gaana track, a mesmerizing melody, and many other highlights make up this disc which is all set to rule our playlists.

Petta will take a worldwide release for the Pongal festival next year, which falls in the month of January. The team will announce the exact date once the censor and the TFPC formalities are done.