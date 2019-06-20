In Com Staff June 20 2019, 4.34 pm June 20 2019, 4.34 pm

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his big film with AR Murugadoss. The film, which has been titled Darbar, will see Rajini and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Now it is already well known that Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this film. The duo last worked together in Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film, Thalapathy. They are reuniting after a gap of 27 years. Although they haven’t worked for so many years, the fact that they are very close friends is known to one and all. Today, as Santosh’s son celebrates his 13th birthday, Rajini decided to share a very sweet message for him.

The video that was posted on Sivan’s Facebook has Rajinikanth wishing the boy a happy birthday. The actor goes on to tell him that he has started his teens and so he should have fun now as well as focus on his studies. Rajini also tells him to be careful as he is the son of Santosh and thus all eyes are on him. Throughout the video, Thalaiavar is seen sporting a big smile which completely explains how close the two are. We surely loved this adorable message from him and hope the boy has a very good birthday!