Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his big film with AR Murugadoss. The film, which has been titled Darbar, will see Rajini and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Now it is already well known that Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this film. The duo last worked together in Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film, Thalapathy. They are reuniting after a gap of 27 years. Although they haven’t worked for so many years, the fact that they are very close friends is known to one and all. Today, as Santosh’s son celebrates his 13th birthday, Rajini decided to share a very sweet message for him.
The video that was posted on Sivan’s Facebook has Rajinikanth wishing the boy a happy birthday. The actor goes on to tell him that he has started his teens and so he should have fun now as well as focus on his studies. Rajini also tells him to be careful as he is the son of Santosh and thus all eyes are on him. Throughout the video, Thalaiavar is seen sporting a big smile which completely explains how close the two are. We surely loved this adorable message from him and hope the boy has a very good birthday!
The shooting of Darbar is going on at a brisk pace and fans are certainly waiting for any small update on the film. Recently, Hollywood actor Bill Duke had taken to Twitter and asked Murugadoss whether he could be a part of this film! Several Bollywood actors have also joined the cast of Darbar, including Pradeep Kabra, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Jatin Sarna. Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu are also a part of this film. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for this film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Darbar is slated to hit the theatres for Pongal 2020.Read More