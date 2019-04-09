Rajinikanth responds to questions supporting Kamal Haasan’s party in Lok Sabha polls

Siddarthsrinivas April 09 2019, 4.28 pm April 09 2019, 4.28 pm

Right after the first look of his next film Darbar was launched on Tuesday morning, Superstar Rajinikanth met the press and the media. The actor was thankful for the terrific response that the first look had received from the media, celebrities, and fans. However, the reporters soon diverted the Superstar to questions on him supporting Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam, which is now contesting in the upcoming elections.

Rajinikanth quickly responded by saying that his stand is the same as what he had said previously (he will not be extending his support). “There is no change in what I had said. I request media units to not blow up this matter out of proportion, as it will affect our friendship,” said the star, referring to his long-standing relationship with Kamal Haasan despite being competitors at the box office over the years. Rajinikanth also said that he welcomes BJP’s election manifesto, for the idea of interlinking rivers in India.

The star will start shooting for Darbar from the 10th of April. The first schedule of the film will be taking place in Mumbai, where the team will kick off with some talkie portions. According to sources, AR Murugadoss wants the entire film to be shot in Mumbai and is looking at the options and feasibilities for the same. Nayanthara, who has been roped in as the heroine for the film, will be joining the unit by the end of the month. Darbar has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Santosh Sivan and editing by Sreekar Prasad.