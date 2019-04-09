image
  3. Regional
Rajinikanth responds to questions supporting Kamal Haasan’s party in Lok Sabha polls

Regional

Rajinikanth responds to questions supporting Kamal Haasan’s party in Lok Sabha polls

Rajinikanth maintains that he will not be extending support to Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam in the upcoming elections

back
AnirudhAR MurugadossBJPDarbarKamal HaasanMakkal Needhi MaiamnayantharapoliticsPongal 2020RajinikanthSantosh SivanSreekar Prasad
nextThis video of Allu Arjun meeting his fans through a hail storm is heartwarming!

within