Rajinikanth’s costume fitting done in Chennai for his next with AR Murugadoss

Rajinikanth’s last outing Petta was a huge success at the Box Office and he got amazing reviews for it. For his next, he is teaming up with AR Murugadoss and it is touted to be a huge project. The shooting will begin in the second week of April, in Mumbai. This film, which has a working title of Thalaivar 166, is highly anticipated as new updates are coming in regularly. While we await more and more updates on the same, the costume designer of the film - Niharika Bhasin Khan, has updated fans by saying that costume fittings for Rajinikanth has already been done!

Niharika took to Instagram and posted a video of her eating along with her friends and along with it she wrote that the costume fittings for Rajinikanth were done in Chennai. Our sources close to the Thalaivar 166 team also said, "Thalaivar's costume fitting for his next movie has been completed. He will have a super cool look in it!” So, we know that the crew is pacing up for the start of the shoot. It is to be noted that Niharika has already worked with Thalaivar in Petta. She has also worked with AR Murugadoss for Spyder. Our sources have also informed us that art director Santhanam has been brought on board for this project.

Reports have been suggesting that Thalaivar 166 is eyeing a Pongal 2020 release. It is also being said that Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen as a cop in this film. Produced by Lyca Productions, this is the first time AR Murigadoss has joined hands with Thalaivar. Stay tuned for more updates!