image
Monday, April 1st 2019
English
  3. Regional
Rajinikanth’s costume fitting done in Chennai for his next with AR Murugadoss

Regional

Rajinikanth’s costume fitting done in Chennai for his next with AR Murugadoss

Niharika Bhasin Khan is the costume designer for this Rajinikanth starrer also featuring Nayanthara

back
AnirudhAR MurugadossCostume designcostumesLyca ProductionsnayantharaNiharika Bhasin KhanRajinikanthSantosh Sivan
nextJyothika's next with director S Kalyan to release on May 17

within