Rajinikanth’s Darbar first look leaves celebrities mesmerised!

Superstar Rajinikanth's last release Petta, which hit the screens this January, has turned out to be a blockbuster and one of the biggest grossers of the year so far! There were a lot of speculations around this upcoming project and many sections were coming up with new theories of their own. Early on Tuesday morning, the title and first look of Superstar's next project was revealed and it has taken over everybody by storm! The title of Thalaivar 167, to be directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions with Anirudh's music, was announced as Darbar! The first look poster has sort of revealed Rajini to be playing the role of a police officer and set off quite a new set of speculations. Meanwhile, many top celebrities have taken to their social media pages to post their reactions to the name and first look of Darbar.

Rajini's Petta director Karthik Subbaraj seemed extremely excited by the title and more importantly the first look and was all praise for them. Prince Sivakarthikeyan mentioned that this star & director combo was something he had been looking forward to, for a long time! Acclaimed celebrities like directors Pa Ranjith, Suseenthiran, Naveen, Ajay Gananmuthu, actors Shanthnu, Paravatii, Chandramouli, Kalaiyarasan and a number of production houses and theatre owners also expressed their awe and admiration for the title and first look. Check out their posts, here:

Superstar 🌟🌟 in a @ARMurugadoss sir film 💥💥 It can’t get better than this!! Hearty wishes for a smashing success to the entire team @santoshsivan sir @anirudhofficial @NayantharaU @sreekar_prasad sir🤗🤗 Rock it sir 💥💥 #Darbar https://t.co/TEDpvMi8Nd — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 9, 2019

The shoot of Darbar is all set to begin from Wednesday, in Mumbai. Anirudh is composing the music while Santhosh Sivan is handling the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing. The makers have planned to release Darbar for Pongal of 2020! Stay tuned for further updates...