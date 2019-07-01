In Com Staff July 01 2019, 5.40 pm July 01 2019, 5.40 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth’s films are always highly anticipated across all sections of the audiences from a young boy to an old audience. Such is his charisma and box office pull. The much accomplished and the most loved actor has right now teamed up with director AR Murugadoss for Darbar which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film went on floors on the 10th of April in Mumbai and has been proceeding as per the plans. We had also reported the first schedule of Darbar getting wrapped on the 30th of June. It looks like the schedule is done with and the unit has taken a break until the 10th of July.

Sources close to the team of Darbar update us, “The second schedule of the film which began a few weeks ago has been completed yesterday, the 30th June. This schedule like the previous one saw the participation of Rajinikanth along with other stars like Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Portions involving Yogi Babu are done with mostly. If required the unit might call him for patch up shots later. Now the unit is taking a break for ten days and the third schedule will commence on the 10th of July”.