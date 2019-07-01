Superstar Rajinikanth’s films are always highly anticipated across all sections of the audiences from a young boy to an old audience. Such is his charisma and box office pull. The much accomplished and the most loved actor has right now teamed up with director AR Murugadoss for Darbar which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film went on floors on the 10th of April in Mumbai and has been proceeding as per the plans. We had also reported the first schedule of Darbar getting wrapped on the 30th of June. It looks like the schedule is done with and the unit has taken a break until the 10th of July.
Sources close to the team of Darbar update us, “The second schedule of the film which began a few weeks ago has been completed yesterday, the 30th June. This schedule like the previous one saw the participation of Rajinikanth along with other stars like Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Portions involving Yogi Babu are done with mostly. If required the unit might call him for patch up shots later. Now the unit is taking a break for ten days and the third schedule will commence on the 10th of July”.
The film boasts of stellar credits in all the departments. For Nayanthara Darbar, it's is the third collaboration with Rajinikanth after Chandramukhi and Kuselan. There are quite a few Hindi actors in the cast list, the notable one being Sunil Shetty who is coming to Tamil after Jeeva’s 12B. There is also Prateik Babbar, a former boyfriend of Amy Jackson essaying the role of Sunil Shetty’s son. Santosh Sivan, acclaimed cinematographer and director, is wielding the camera for this film after Thalapathy, which was his last with Rajinikanth. National award winning Editor Sreekar Prasad will see to it that the narrative flows seamlessly. Santhanam is responsible for set designs and Niharika Bhasin Khan will be taking care of the costume department for Darbar which is slated for a Pongal 2020 release.Read More