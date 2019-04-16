image
Rajinikanth to essay dual roles of father and son in Darbar?

Rajinikanth's double role in Darbar, will play both father and son

The shoot of Darbar kickstarted on 10th April and interestingly, Superstar Rajnikanth is playing dual roles of both a father and son in the film.

