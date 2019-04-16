Rajinikanth's double role in Darbar, will play both father and son

Siddarthsrinivas April 16 2019, 1.41 pm April 16 2019, 1.41 pm

The lengthy wait came to an end on the 10th of April, as Superstar Rajinikanth, director AR Murugadoss and team kick-started the shoot for their action entertainer Darbar. To be predominantly shot in Mumbai, the film has many other big names such as Nayanthara as the heroine, Santosh Sivan cranking the camera and Anirudh Ravichander for the music. And going by the latest reports, we hear that Superstar Rajinikanth is interestingly playing dual roles of both a father and son in the film.

Darbar is said to register the events that take place when a slightly corrupt and villainous cop locks horns with his own son, who is a social activist. Murugadoss and his team are trying hard to keep mum on the storyline coming out, but this interesting news has somehow made its way out of the camp.

The shoot for the film is briskly progressing in Mumbai. According to a source close to the director, “When Murugadoss narrated the script, he wanted the entire film to be shot in Mumbai. Though the paperwork for the permissions is underway to shoot maximum portions in live locations, some scenes might be shot in sets as the team would like to maintain secrecy.”

Rajinikanth would be looking to finish off the shoot for this film by September, after which he has lined up a film each with both KS Ravikumar and H. Vinoth. The actor would be completing both the films by the end of 2020, after which he would move on to his political stride in full.