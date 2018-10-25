Rajinikanth’s film with AR Murugadoss to have MGR vibes!

Even though he has made his political entry and is being invariably bombarded with tricky questions by the press and media, Superstar Rajinikanth has continued to sign his forthcoming films like never before. Looking at the scene in Tamil cinema right now, he could have two releases within the space of just 60 days.

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 will be the first of the two, taking a mammoth release on the 29th of November. The Shankar directorial is in its final stage of post-production, with a grand trailer launch set to take place soon. On the other hand, the Superstar has just completed the shoot for his mass entertainer Petta, directed by the talented young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Petta boasts of an exciting star cast that has Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simhaa, Sasikumar and more. The film is targeting a Pongal release opposite Thala Ajith’s Viswasam.

And now, Superstar Rajinikanth is on the verge of getting started with his next film, to be directed by celebrated Kollywood filmmaker AR Murugadoss. According to the latest reports in the frame, it will have the feel of an MGR film, starring Rajinikanth as a vigilante who fights for the betterment of the society.

Rajinikanth will now take a break from his films to settle some important parts of his political club – Rajini Makkal Mandram. If things go right, the shoot for his new film with AR Murugadoss will go on floors early next year.