Rajinikanth's film with AR Murugadoss will have THIS special connection with Vijay's Sarkar!

The shoot of Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss, produced by Lyca Productions, will begin in the second week of April in Mumbai. This film, which has a working title of Thalaivar 166, is Rajinikanth’s next outing after the hugely successful Petta. Nayanthara has bagged the role of the lead heroine in this film and the two will share screen space after films like Chandramukhi and Kuselan. Now, an interesting update has come out about this project. Our sources have informed us that art director Santhanam has been brought on board the technical crew.

According to our source, “Santhanam has been brought on board to design for Thalaivar 166. AR Murugadoss had worked with him during Sarkar and he was sure Santhanam was the right pick for this job.” Santhanam and AR Murugadoss had collaborated for Vijay’s Sarkar and the sets in that movie did turn out to be masterpieces. Thus, we can only expect better in this Rajinikanth starrer too! Santosh Sivan will be handling the camera while Anirudh will score the music for this film.

Word is going around that Thalaiavar 166 will be seeing a Pongal 2020 release. This only means that Rajinikanth might see two back to back Pongal hits as his previous Petta was also released on the same occasion and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit. It is also being said that the Superstar will be seen as a cop, in this film. This is the first time AR Murugadoss has joined hands with Thalaivar. Stay tuned for more updates!