Rajinikanth’s Petta confirmed to be a Pongal release!

Ever since the shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta has been wrapped, many reports discussing the release date of the film are doing the rounds of the internet. As the team has always been ahead of schedule, it was stated that the film would hit the screens during the Pongal festive – the 11th of January 2019.

However, news came in from Rajinikanth’s side that the actor wanted more time between his two releases, as his 2.0 is hitting the screens on the 29th of November. The actor feels that the promotional run for Petta would have to begin by December itself if the film had to meet the Pongal date, which in turn would take away the attention from 2.0 post-release.

But without adhering to that, Sun Pictures have announced it this afternoon that Petta would indeed be hitting the screens on Pongal 2019. The team released a new poster of the film with the release date, confirming their arrival in January. Sun Pictures have gone ahead with their decision to release Petta first up, as they already have another release in Kanchana 2 lined up for April. Therefore, this plan would give them a good amount of time between both their releases in order to avoid eating into their own business.

This now sets up the grand Pongal festive date with two biggies - Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith's Viswasam.