Rajinikanth's Petta to open new doors in Karnataka?

While it is already known that Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta will have simultaneous Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions just like his other recent releases like Kabali, Kaala and 2.0, the latest update is that Petta will have a simultaneous Kannada dubbed version releasing too. In recent times, Thala Ajith’s films like Yennai Arindhaal, Arrambam and Vivegam had a delayed Kannada dubbed release in Karnataka, and emerged fairly successful too. There hasn’t been any Tamil or Telugu film having a simultaneous Kannada dubbed release in Karnataka. It must be noted that Tamil and Telugu films, as such, have a good audience base in Karnataka.

While there are some media reports that Petta’s Kannada dubbing work has already been completed, a source in the know states that a simultaneous Kannada dubbed release looks unlikely in the current scenario. So will Rajini’s Petta manage to open the doors for a simultaneous Kannada dubbed release and further the reach of other language films in Karnataka? We have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Petta will be launched this coming Friday, December 28th, two weeks ahead of the film’s release. The songs of the film have already hit the right notes and emerged extremely popular among Rajini fans and Anirudh fans.