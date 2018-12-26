image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rajinikanth's Petta to open new doors in Karnataka?

Regional

Rajinikanth's Petta to open new doors in Karnataka?

LmkLmk   December 26 2018, 12.09 am
back
2.0EntertainmentKaalaKabaliPettaRajinikanthregional
nextSTR specially calls Arunraja Kamaraj to praise Sivakarthikeyan's Kanaa
ALSO READ

Blockbuster 2.0 is still raking in the moolah in and around Chennai

2.0 beats Baaghi 2 and Race 3, becomes the most searched movie of 2018

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta has a fan girl moment with Rajinikanth