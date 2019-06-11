In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.17 am June 11 2019, 12.17 am

Popular director Rajiv Menon made his comeback with GV Prakash’s Sarvam Thaaala Mayama and fans couldn’t be happier! The director helmed a film after 18 long years and got an immense positive response from the audience and critics. It was recently being reported that his next film will be with Mirchi Shiva under the production of VTV Ganesh. While it was being reported that Rajiv will be helming this film, the director refuted these rumours. Taking to his Instagram account, Rajiv informed his fans that is only a cinematographer in this project.

When a follower asked Rajiv about the project, he said, "a Tamil film where I am the DOP." To further clarify things, we asked our sources and they informed us about the director of this film. They said, “This project will be directed by S.P. Hosimin.” For the uninitiated, Hosimin is a former associate of director Shankar. He is known for his films February 14 and Aayiram Villaku. The shooting of this untitled project is progressing now at Toyama, Japan. It has been reported that the weather there is currently rainy and wet. So, it will be interesting to see what the outcome is. Details regarding the next schedule and rest of the cast are awaited.