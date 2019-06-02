In Com Staff June 02 2019, 7.19 pm June 02 2019, 7.19 pm

Rajiv Menon returned to direction after 18 long years with Sarvam Thaala Mayam, the GV Prakash starrer which is now regarded as one of the better films of the year. The film which bravely spoke about caste issues in the musical field was widely appreciated for its treatment of the theme, the performances and most importantly the music by AR Rahman. Soon after the release, Rajiv was asked by one of his fans on what his next film would be, to which the director replied that he is getting ready with a thriller. And now, the latest update coming in depicts that the director is about to team up with Mirchi Shiva for his next.

According to a source close to the director, we hear “Yes, Shiva and Rajiv Menon are teaming up. The shoot will begin soon. Parts of the film will be shot in Japan.” Shiva, who was last seen in the sequels of Kalakalappu and Tamizh Padam, is now awaiting the release of his jolly entertainer Party, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Unfortunately, the film is caught up in a huge financial muddle, after the makers shot it in Fuji expecting a subsidy that they are not receiving now. Apart from Shiva, Party has Jai, Chandramouli, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in important roles. The songs and the trailer of the film were launched quite a while ago, but sadly, there is no update on the release until now.