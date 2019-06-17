Siddarthsrinivas June 17 2019, 5.57 pm June 17 2019, 5.57 pm

Even though he made a comeback after 18 years, Rajiv Menon proved that he still has it in him with his directorial venture in Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which was showered with loads of praise at the start of the year. The film wonderfully portrayed caste barriers in a musical backdrop, giving us a strong performance from GV Prakash and great music from AR Rahman as well. While most of us would have thought that Rajiv would be progressing with his directorial venture next, the cinematographer-director turned towards the camera once again. Rajiv is now working on a project which stars Mirchi Shiva in the lead role and is directed by Hosimin. The film’s shoot is progressing in Japan, and Rajiv has interestingly opted for a team of Japanese technicians for the film instead of his trusted team back home.

A source from the unit tells us, “For a change, Rajiv decided to work with Japanese people right from the smallest team members like the lightmen. It is a nice changeover for him as he also gets to interact with them and analyze their perspectives and share experiences. Things are progressing well.” The film is touted to be a full-fledged entertainer which will once again give loads of space to Shiva to bring out his incredible talent with comic timing and body language.