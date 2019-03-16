Rajiv Menon's next directorial outing to be a thriller

Cinematographer Rajiv Menon made his directorial comeback recently through the musical drama, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, that had G.V.Prakash Kumar in the lead role, alongside actors like Nedumudi Venu, Aparna Balamurali, Kumaravel Elango, and others. This film released in 2019, 18 years since the release of his previous directorial film, Kandukondain Kandukondain, that had Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu in the lead roles. Rajiv was also an acclaimed cinematographer known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam in films like Bombay, Guru, and Kadal.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam was an average outing at the box office and it received decent reviews from the critics for its musical brilliance and the performances. Now, we hear some interesting details on the director's next film. Our close sources share, "Rajiv's next film as a writer and director will be an intense thriller and it will be a refreshing genre shift for him. He is expected to travel to Kerala for giving final touches to the script. The work is going to happen there and it will be completed very soon. Post the completion of the script, he will pitch it to the actors. He hasn't signed any new film as a cinematographer and his next film project will be a directorial outing only."

Rajiv Menon's rapport with music director AR Rahman is very much known and on that note, he will be the one composing the music for this thriller film. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised only after the completion of the script. The 55-year-old technician has been getting appreciations on Twitter for his film, Sarvam Thaala Mayam after its release on Netflix.