Rajkiran to play the lead in a cyberpunk thriller, what’s it about?

Rajkiran last played the lead in Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa.Paandi, which went on to become an average venture at the box office. While he has spent the meantime doing the sequel of Sandakozhi with Vishal, the actor is set to return in the lead role with Tamizhukku En Ondrai Azhuthavum director Ramprakash Rayappa’s next film.

The new film will belong to cyberpunk, a sub-genre of science fiction which concentrates on ‘high tech and low life’. It is said to be a combination of mega corporations, private security forces, technological advancements along with underworld, gangsters, drugs and the likes. However, it remains to be seen as to how Ramprakash will be interpreting the same space.

TV star Rakshan will also be a part of the cast. The pre-production work is currently underway, with shoot planned to take off by the end of the year.

Ramprakash is also looking forward to the release of his Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, an action thriller starring Vikranth and directors Suseenthiran and Mysskin. The film’s teaser which was released recently got a really good response from the audience, picking up the expectations. Kalpataru Productions, the same banner who have produced Suttu Pidikka Utharavu will be bankrolling the Rajkiran film as well. ​