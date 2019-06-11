In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.17 am June 11 2019, 12.17 am

Dance master Raju Sundaram is the eldest brother of actor, director, and choreographer Prabhu Deva and Nagendra Prasad. He is also the son of dance master Sundaram. He had choreographed dance in numerous films and had got the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the Telugu film Janatha Garage featuring Mohanlal and Junior NTR. He had directed just one film and that too in Tamil featuring Thala Ajith titled as Aegan, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Main Hoon Na, in 2008. Now after more than a decade, Raju Sundaram is expected to call the shots once again for a Telugu film featuring Sharwanand.

Our sources throw more light on this venture, when they say, “Raju Sundaram master is working on a script and is in the finishing stage. Pre-production work is expected to commence soon. Popular producer Anil Sunkara is bankrolling this venture and Sharwanand is in talks to do this project as the lead hero”. It is also reported that this story is something new and had not been narrated earlier. Sharwanand is said to be satisfied with the storyline and will be inking the deal soon. The details regarding other cast and crew members would soon be divulged.