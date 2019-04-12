Rajumurugan trolls Super Deluxe’s climax while referring to Sean Roldan’s composing sessions!

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 1.32 pm April 12 2019, 1.32 pm

The entire team of the upcoming love drama Mehendi Circus was present in Chennai on Thursday, to meet the press and media before the release of the film on the 19th of April. This is the team’s first public appearance together after the audio launch which took place close to two months ago. One person who the whole team praised at the press meet was Sean Roldan, the music composer of the film, who has given rise to six lovely tracks which have got it loads of traction. The songs such as Vellattu Kannazhagi, Siragi, and Kodi Aruvi have all become regulars on FM stations and are on the playlists of music buffs since the day of release.

Speaking at the event, director Raju Saravanan opened up about how his composing sessions have been elaborate and have included a lot of topics, sometimes moving away from their original intent itself. Writer Rajumurugan, who is also the younger brother of Raju Saravanan, quickly remarked that their sessions could be compared to Super Deluxe’s climax, which is complex and confusing. Saravanan laughed at his comment, jokingly saying “Yes, sometimes Sean Roldan talks like how they do in the climax of Super Deluxe. We’d be confused at whether we’ve understood it right or wrong.”

Apart from this joke which immediately got the media representatives a little puzzled, the press meet was a smooth affair with positive thoughts being spread out about the film. Mehandi Circus stars Madhampatty Rangaraj and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles and is said to be a romantic ride that will remind us of classics like Varsham 16.