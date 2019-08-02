In Com Staff August 02 2019, 6.13 pm August 02 2019, 6.13 pm

Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, is the Telugu remake of the superhit 2018 Tamil movie Raatchasan, which had Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. Rakshasudu, directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under his home banner, has hit the screens on August 2. Censored with a U/A certificate, Rakshasudu is a faithful remake of the Tamil original and is a psychological thriller.

Arjun Kumar (Bellamkonda Sai) is an aspiring filmmaker, who is forced to shelve his dreams and take up a Police job. Early into his job, he comes across a case involving the serial killing of school girls. On putting his filmmaking research skills to use in his new job, he finds loose threads in the ongoing investigation and begins pursuing it on his own. When his own sister's daughter gets kidnapped and murdered, things get real serious for Arjun. Meanwhile, next on the list happens to be Arjun's lady love - Krishnaveni's (Anupama) ward - who has been kidnapped. What will happen next? Will Arjun be able to track down the original killer? Why are these killings happening? Watch Rakshasudu for the answers...

Director Ramesh Varma has chosen to stay faithful to the Tamil original and has gone for a frame-by-frame remake of Raatchasan. For those who have already watched the Tamil movie, this would seem to be an above-average movie but for those watching it freshly, it would definitely be a welcome watch. A true thriller in every sense, Rakshasudu takes off from the very first scene and maintains the intensity till the climax unravels. The emotional interludes and romantic chemistry, as well as the gripping screenplay, have all added to the movie's talking points!

It is a breath of fresh air for Bellamkonda Sai after a slew of typical roles. Though he seems out of his depth in a few portions, he has put in a lot of hard work for the role and it shows on screen. Anupama Parameswaran is a proven performer and she proves it in this movie too, though she has very little screen presence to show for it. Many of the cast members from the original Tamil version are reprising their roles in this Telugu version too. Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Suzane George, Saravanan and a number of others are all seen giving their best in Rakshasudu too! Rajeev Kanakhala as a Police officer and a grieving father and Vinod Sagar as a teacher, have delivered outstanding performances which are very impactful.