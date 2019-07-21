In Com Staff July 21 2019, 4.40 pm July 21 2019, 4.40 pm

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is desperately awaiting a hit, currently. While he has failed to create much impact with his last few releases, his hopes are now pinned on his upcoming film, titled Raskhasudu. This film is directed by Ramesh Varma and it is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Ratasaan. Presently in post-production, this film is set to wow the audiences on August 2. The film is a crime thriller and the makers have released the theatrical trailer today! From the first scene itself, the trailer talks about a psycho killer and how the actor, who is a cop, is chasing the criminal.

As the trailer proceeds, it will intrigue more and more about whether this cat and mouse chase will end in a good way or not. What’s best about the trailer is that very little is given out on the killer and the audience is sure to be left guessing about who the criminal really is. Needless to say, the background score is a gem, only adding more suspense throughout the whole thing. Ghibran, as usual, has outdone all expectations once again! Anupama Parameshwaran plays the female lead and she too has a few impressive scenes in the trailer. From the looks of it, Bellamkonda might just have struck gold with this flick. Going by the trailer, the makers have not made any changes to the original story.

Watch the trailer below: