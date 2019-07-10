In Com Staff July 10 2019, 5.24 pm July 10 2019, 5.24 pm

Rakshit Shetty has already proved his mettle as a director through the film Ulidavaru Kandante. While he is also a commendable actor, his direction is also something fans look forward to. Now, it is already known that he is all set to launch his second directorial project, which will be a huge venture. In 2018, it was announced that he is next directing a film titled Punyakoti. This film is said to be based on ancient times and it also has similarities to the age-old fable which goes by the same name. This will be his directorial comeback after 5 long years and fans are obviously very excited. A report in leading daily states that the actor has already started writing the script for this one.

The report also states that the budget for this movie is eighty crore rupees and it is a historical story picked up from about 300 years ago. Reportedly, it is based on war. The report also goes on to state that it is a huge budget movie and many South Indian celebrities will be cast in it. Apparently, the crew has been estimated a shoot for two hundred days. The report also states that the budget might cross Rs. 100 crores. Thus, no doubt this will be a huge movie and it will take some time to take off. But of course, this ambitious project might turn out to be the big hit that Rakshit expects after 5 years.