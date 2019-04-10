Rakshit Shetty's next Avane Srimannarayana to release this August!

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 7.51 pm April 10 2019, 7.51 pm

Rakshit Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved actors currently. His last outing Kirik Party was a huge success and since then expectations from the actor are very high. It is already known that he will be seen next in Avane Srimannarayana where he will be playing the role of a policeman and he is paired opposite Shanvi Srivastava. Now, to end all anticipation regarding the film’s release, the producer of the film, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, has confirmed that Avane Srimannarayana will hit theatres in August! This definitely is good news for all Rakshit fans.

When we spoke to our sources close to the producer, Pushkara, they revealed, "The film’s cast and crew have wrapped up a huge chunk of the shoot and it will go into post-production mode soon. It is confirmed that the film will have an August release." Talking to a leading newspaper the producer said, “Five days of work on the green mat portions will begin at a studio on Friday. The editing is complete, and only some patchwork and 11 minutes of the shoot is left to be canned. So, considering the amount of work we have left, we will be releasing the film in August.”

The film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Balaji Manohar. Avane Srimannarayana has music by Charan Raj and Ajaneesh B Loknath, and cinematography by Karm Chawla. It is also being reported that the team is planning to simultaneously release the film in five languages Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Stay tuned for more updates!