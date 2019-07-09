In Com Staff July 09 2019, 5.47 pm July 09 2019, 5.47 pm

Manmadhudu 2, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is all set to hit the screens on the 9th of August. The film, produced by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, features the actor in the lead role along with Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine. The film has a stellar support cast in the form of Vennela Kishore, Nasser, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Devadarshini, Jhansi and others. Three lovely ladies in the form of Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and Akshara Gowda appear in interesting cameos. The trailer of this film was out recently and grabbed quite a few eyeballs. Now, the lead actor and producer Nagarjuna has released a video describing the character of Rakul, who plays the role of Avantika, in this film.

Director Rahul Ravindran has written the role of the beautiful Rakul as a woman of contemporary times, who is clear about what she wants and at the same time a lot of fun to be with. The video opens with actress Lakshmi loving the name Avantika and appreciating what a well-mannered girl she is. Both Rakul and Lakshmi are seen enjoying the company of each other when the scene shifts to a scenic overseas locale with Nagarjuna and Rakul. It appears that Rakul is someone who is naughty as well. When Nagarjuna says that he is in love with a girl for two years, Rakul trolls him saying he can’t handle love failure at this age, bursting out in uncontrollable laughter. The scrolls say that either you will love her or hate her.

Check out Rakul's video here: