Manmadhudu 2, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is all set to hit the screens on the 9th of August. The film, produced by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, features the actor in the lead role along with Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine. The film has a stellar support cast in the form of Vennela Kishore, Nasser, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Devadarshini, Jhansi and others. Three lovely ladies in the form of Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and Akshara Gowda appear in interesting cameos. The trailer of this film was out recently and grabbed quite a few eyeballs. Now, the lead actor and producer Nagarjuna has released a video describing the character of Rakul, who plays the role of Avantika, in this film.
Director Rahul Ravindran has written the role of the beautiful Rakul as a woman of contemporary times, who is clear about what she wants and at the same time a lot of fun to be with. The video opens with actress Lakshmi loving the name Avantika and appreciating what a well-mannered girl she is. Both Rakul and Lakshmi are seen enjoying the company of each other when the scene shifts to a scenic overseas locale with Nagarjuna and Rakul. It appears that Rakul is someone who is naughty as well. When Nagarjuna says that he is in love with a girl for two years, Rakul trolls him saying he can’t handle love failure at this age, bursting out in uncontrollable laughter. The scrolls say that either you will love her or hate her.
The film, as described by Rahul Ravindran in his interviews, is a coming-of-age story and would be liked by the audiences. There are no pretences whatsoever from whatever visuals have been released. Although a film by name Manmadhudu was released in the year 2002, directed by Vijayabhaskar and featuring Nagarjuna as the lead, this is not a sequel to it per se. Manmadhudu 2 has been making the right noises everywhere and it appears that Rahul Ravindran would surely be having an encore success after his debut directorial Chi La Sow. We will wait till 9th
