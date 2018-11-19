Rakul Preet Singh to be an astronomer in Sivakarthikeyan's next

Rakul Preet Singh has made it to the top in Telugu cinema having paired with almost all the top heroes like Mahesh Babu, NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. She is yet to reach that level in Tamil but her future line-up in Kollywood looks promising and seems that she may reach the top in Tamil cinema as well. She has NGK with Suriya directed by Selvaraghavan, Karthi’s Dev and Sivakarthikeyan’s ambitious sci-fi film directed by Ravikumar.

In a recent interview to a web portal, Rakul said that she plays an astronomer in the Sivakarthikeyan film. The shoot of this film is planned to be wrapped in January but the team hasn’t planned any release date yet due to the extensive post-production involved.

In Dev, Rakul has said that she plays a work-obsessed NRI millionaire. Dev is said to be a romantic drama about people with completely different ideologies in life. The teaser has already hinted that Karthi’s character is that of a guy who is quite adventurous and is a go-getter.

The Rakul - Karthi pairing was appreciated in the cop classic Theeran Adhigaram Ondru despite unfavorable reviews for the film’s romance portions. This time their romance, chemistry in Dev is bound to get a wider acceptance from viewers due to the breezy, commercial nature of the film.