image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rakul Preet Singh to be an astronomer in Sivakarthikeyan's next

Regional

Rakul Preet Singh to be an astronomer in Sivakarthikeyan's next

LmkLmk   November 19 2018, 2.03 pm
back
Allu ArjunEntertainmentMahesh BabuNGKNTRRakul Preet SinghRam CharanRavikumarregionalSelvaraghavanSivakarthikeyan
nextAkshay Kumar to replace Ajay Devgn in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?
ALSO READ

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra finds his leading lady in Rakul Preet Singh

Dev’s simple first look has a lot to it than meets the eye!

Clash of the Blazers: These beauties suited up with swag