Lmk June 11 2019, 5.13 pm June 11 2019, 5.13 pm

Rakul Preet Singh has had quite a happening summer with back to back big releases in Bollywood (De De Pyaar De) and Kollywood (NGK). She has made her mark in both these films, despite the presence of senior and established co-stars. De De Pyaar De is nearing the 100 crores net mark in India and is having a steady run even now, despite the release of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Rakul has expressed her happiness at the way the film has been received and how the Hindi audiences have warmly accepted her work. On the other hand, NGK took a great opening but couldn’t do much after that; it’s a disappointment as far as the box office is concerned. Rakul doesn’t seem to be perturbed by the success or failure of her films. She shared her take on this to a news daily, “I have honestly been enjoying my journey as an actor. I like maintaining a balanced approach towards acting, and success and failure are a part of the journey. I control what I can; I give it my all. Success, to me, means contentment. As long as I’m content with what I’m doing, I think I’m doing fine”, said Rakul with a lot of clarity.

Rakul has her kitty full with some of the most promising films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In Tamil, she has a long in the making, a big-budgeted sci-fi film with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Ravikumar. In Telugu, she is the lead heroine in the glossy Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2. In Bollywood, she is a part of the multi starrer Marjaavaan, wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra.